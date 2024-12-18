ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington State-Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington State-Washington.

This would have been a conference game last season. This season, it is a nonconference game, which is why it is being played in the middle of December and not in February.

The main storyline in this rivalry game is the coaching matchup. Both WSU and Washington are being led by first-year bench bosses. Washington is guided by Danny Sprinkle, who came to Seattle from Logan, Utah, and the Utah State program which has become a stepping-stone program for coaches across the country. Sprinkle joins Ryan Odom and Craig Smith as coaches who climbed the ladder in the coaching profession by coming to USU and having success for a short period of time.

Washington has gone through some growing pains in the first six weeks of the new college basketball season. The Huskies got clobbered by USC at home and then lost by 11 to UCLA in their Big Ten openers. They also lost to Nevada. However, for all of UW's limitations as a team, the Huskies are 7-3 in their first 10 games, with wins over Colorado State, Santa Clara, and a sneaky-good UC Davis team which defeated Grand Canyon on the road earlier this season. Washington isn't a great team, but the transition to Danny Sprinkle hasn't been nearly as rough as it easily could have been. Sprinkle is already showing that he is a capable leader for U-Dub hoops.

As good as Sprinkle appears to be, however, it seems that Washington State has found an even better head coach.

Kyle Smith guided Wazzu to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. That was WSU's first NCAA tourney appearance in a decade and a half, the program's third since 1994. How rare is it for Washington State to make the NCAA Tournament? The 2024 berth was only the seventh time WSU has gone to the Big Dance. Kyle Smith became just the fifth man to lead WSU to the tournament. Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, WSU has made the NCAA Tournament only four times. That's how good Smith was. That was a very high bar for the replacement to match.

David Riley just might match it.

Riley has coached extremely well as Smith's replacement. Washington State just went to Nevada and Boise State and thoroughly outplayed two quality Mountain West teams which are likely to make the NCAA Tournament. Washington State is creating a good resume for March, and a win here in a road game would boost the Cougars' profile even more.

Sprinkle versus Riley is the coaching matchup you have to see. Stay up late on Wednesday to find out how this one unfolds.

Here are the Washington State-Washington College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Washington State-Washington Odds

Washington State: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +122

Washington: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Washington State vs Washington

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Riley is better than Danny Sprinkle. Washington State has beaten teams better than Washington on the road this season. We're not sure why WSU isn't favored outright here. You're getting 2.5 points? Wow.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

Danny Sprinkle will have his team ready. Washington knows it really needs this game for Selection Sunday. The Huskies are at home. They will get it done.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick

Washington State getting points is incredible value here. Take WSU and don't make it complicated.

Final Washington State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington State +2.5