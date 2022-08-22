2 Chiefs backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

After two preseason games, the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart is starting to come into focus. And while the Chiefs roster is packed with talented veterans who are the unquestioned starters at their positions, there are a few spots that are still up in the air during the Chiefs preseason.

There are two positions in particular on the Chiefs roster where talented rookies are breathing down veterans’ necks and could jump up and grab the starting spot before Week 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals kicks off.

Here are two Chiefs backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season.

Chiefs backups who can steal a first-string job in 2022

DE George Karlaftis

Kansas City took Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with its second first-round pick (No. 30) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently, veteran defensive end Mike Danna is listed ahead of Karlaftis on the Chiefs depth chart, but that could change soon.

The rookie pass-rusher has looked fantastic during his team’s first two preseason games. On just 13 pass-rushing snaps, Karlaftis posted four pressures, a sack, and a 31% win rate, per PFF, against the Bears.

In the second Chiefs preseason game, the rookie added another pressure and another sack against the Washington Commanders.

With Frank Clark on one side and Chris Jones in the middle, the KC defensive line has been good in recent years. However, finding that second high-level edge-rusher has kept the unit from being great.

If George Karlaftis can continue playing like he has in the Chiefs preseason games so far, he could be the key to this transformation into one of the best D-lines in the NFL.

And if Mike Danna does lose his starting spot, it won’t be because he’s been bad during the Chiefs preseason. He just hasn’t been as good (nor as talented or highly-rated) as Karlaftis. With the team signing DE Carlos Dunlap recently as well, Danna could actually be a trade candidate because of the depth at the position now on the Chiefs roster.

S Bryan Cook

Safety Tyrann Mathieu leaving this offseason was the biggest loss on the defensive side of the Chiefs roster. Brett Veach and Andy Reid replaced Mathieu with free agent Justin Reid, but now the question is, who will play opposite the former Houston Texans defensive back?

Heading into the third Chiefs preseason game, veteran safety Juan Thornhill is the second starting safety on the Chiefs depth chart. Like the George Karlaftis/Mike Danna situation, there is currently a Chiefs rookie looking to take Thornhill’s spot.

Many Kansas City observers thought that if someone on the Chiefs roster took Thornhill’s starting spot, it would be former Chicago Bears DB Deon Bush. However, rookie second-round pick Bryan Cook could be the one to unseat Thornhill on the Chiefs depth chart.

As it is, Cook is already getting playing time in a unique three-safety look that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is running during the Chiefs preseason games. Against the Commanders, Kansas City lined up on a Commanders third down with Reid in man coverage, Thornhill playing a “robber” spot underneath, and Cook playing in a single-high position, per the Kansas City Star.

In Spagnuolo’s system, with his unique looks and exotic blitz concepts, there will be plenty of snaps to go around for Reid, Thornhill, Cook, and Bush. However, don’t sleep on the possibility that Cook gets the nod on Week 1 of the regular season.