The Kansas City Chiefs have had a strong start to their 2023 NFL season. As the trade deadline approaches, however, the team can still make some strategic moves to further improve their chances of success. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades the Chiefs must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2023 NFL season so far

The Chiefs are currently in their eleventh season under head coach Andy Reid. They entered the 2023 season as defending champions and are looking to be the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. The Chiefs have had a good start to the season with a 4-1 record so far. They started the season with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the Kickoff Game but bounced back with wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets, and the Minnesota Vikings. The Chiefs' defense has been impressive, with the team allowing an average of just 16.0 points per game. In addition, the offense has been solid as the Chiefs average 25.6 points per contest.

The Chiefs have kept much of their core intact, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. They certainly appear poised for more success heading into the middle of the 2023 NFL season. Keep in mind that the Chiefs have reached at least the AFC Championship Game in each of the past five seasons. They would likely be a bit disappointed if they don't get back there. Of course, the conference is loaded with tough competition, most notably the Bills and the Dolphins. For the Chiefs, it's likely again Super Bowl or bust, and coach Reid has helped establish a championship culture for the team.

Here we will look at the two best trades that the Kansas City Chiefs must make before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Trade Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the Chiefs' first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, but he has failed to live up to expectations. He has struggled with injuries and has not been able to produce consistent results on the field. In the five games he has played this season, he has only rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown. The Chiefs need a reliable running back who can take some of the pressure off Mahomes and help the team establish a more balanced offense. Trading Edwards-Helaire could also free up some cap space for the team to make other moves before the trade deadline.

With Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon clearly taking over defined roles this season, it's hard to find a role for Edwards-Helaire. The former first-round pick has been a disappointment. The fact that the Chiefs were able to replace him with a seventh-round draft pick and cheap free agent is emblematic of the bleak situation running backs face. For the Chiefs, there's not a lot of incentive to keep him around. They would also save $2.1 million by trading him.

Still, Edwards-Helaire has a first-round draft pedigree and can do some damage as a receiver out of the backfield. The Chiefs had him playing multiple receiver positions the week of practice leading up to the Super Bowl before he was a healthy scratch.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Vikings are one of the few teams who could still add a back to their offense. With Dalvin Cook gone, they'll be relying on Alexander Mattison to shoulder most of the workload. However, there's room for someone like CEH to work as a third-down back. Maybe even a team like the Cleveland Browns could take a look. This is especially true now that Nick Chubb is out for the season.

Acquire Hunter Renfrow

Hunter Renfrow is a wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders who has been an inconsistent performer over the past few seasons. Right now, he has also struggled with just 52 air yards over four games. He hasn't had much chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo. That's not so much a treatise on his talent. Rather, he just isn't seeing a lot of opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs could use a reliable slot receiver to help move the chains and provide Mahomes with another option in the passing game. Renfrow would be a great fit for the Chiefs' offense and could help take some of the pressure off Kelce and other receivers like Justin Watson. The Chiefs already have a solid offense, but adding someone like Renfrow could give them added insurance in case injury rears its ugly head.

Take note that Hunter Renfrow continues to be a bit player in the Raiders offense. Even though No. 1 receiver Davante Adams suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4, Renfrow still finished with only two catches and 12 yards on four targets. The 1-3 Raiders should be more than willing to move Renfrow. The 27-year-old is under contract through 2024, but he'll be a potential cap casualty in the spring. The Raiders could save $8.2 million in cap space by waiving him ahead of free agency next year. Renfrow's value may not be at an all-time high, but he was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and should help a team like the Chiefs.

Looking Ahead

The Kansas City Chiefs must make some strategic moves before the 2023 NFL trade deadline to improve their chances of success. Trading Clyde Edwards-Helaire and acquiring Hunter Renfrow could be the two best trades the team could make. These moves would help the Chiefs establish a more balanced offense and provide Mahomes with more options in the passing game. With the right moves, the Chiefs could be a serious contender for the Super Bowl in 2023.