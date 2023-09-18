In Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the Kansas City Chiefs emerged victorious against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a low-scoring affair. However, this win, though positive, comes with its share of apprehensions. In this article, we will delve into four areas of concern for the Kansas City Chiefs, notwithstanding their triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs' Week 2 Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs managed to secure a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, 17-9. They had to overcome early blunders and turnovers. The Jaguars' offense appeared one-dimensional throughout the game, allowing the Chiefs' defense to exploit this limitation. Of note, Jacksonville's starting right tackle, Anton Harrison, faced considerable pressure from the Chiefs' defense. This hindered the Jaguars' scoring opportunities despite his 50 pass-blocking snaps.

Now, let's examine the four sources of concern for the Chiefs despite their win against the Jaguars.

1. Patrick Mahomes and the Passing Offense

The performance of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing offense was a mixed bag. Several plays raised eyebrows, including Martez Valdes-Scantling's backward run after a catch. There was also Justin Watson's fumble and Mahomes' intercepted deep ball intended for Watson. Kadarius Toney's recovery of his own fumble, resulting in an 11-yard loss, added to the concerns.

However, Mahomes and the passing offense showcased their potential late in the first half. They did have notable effort plays from Noah Gray and Clyde Edwards-Helaire setting up Mahomes' 9-yard touchdown pass to Skyy Moore. This marked Moore's first regular-season touchdown.

Travis Kelce also contributed by punting the ball into the stands after scoring his first touchdown of the season. That was a unique celebration that went unpunished. A game-clinching moment came in the form of a 54-yard completion to Moore on third and 6. On the downside, right tackle Jawaan Taylor, facing his former team, had a nightmarish game. We'll talk more about him later.

In terms of their offensive strategy, the Chiefs must also improve their ability to strike a more equitable balance between running and passing the ball. In the first half, they made just four rushing attempts, with only two of them being clearly planned plays. This approach falls short of what's necessary. Notably, the Chiefs experienced success in the second half when they fully committed to RB Isiah Pacheco. Incorporating a more consistent running game not only eases the pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It also forces the opposing defense to stay honest. Even a moderately more balanced offensive approach could lead to smoother outcomes as the season progresses.

2. Special Teams

A critical concern emerged from special teams play when WR Richie James muffed a punt on the first snap of the second quarter. This gifted the Jaguars a field goal opportunity. The Chiefs managed to limit the damage, allowing only three points. However, there was also a curious decision by Andy Reid to forgo a 54-yard field goal attempt, opting to punt on fourth-and-9 early in the game. Jaylen Watson's hustle allowed the Chiefs to down the ball at the 2-yard line. Nonetheless, the question remains: why pass up a potential three points? Kicker Harrison Butker, with a track record of 23 successful field goals from 50-59 yards, could have been a viable option.

3. Travis Kelce

Star KC tight end Travis Kelce returned to action in this game, but his debut appeared frustrating. He caught only four of his nine targets for a mere 26 yards. That was despite securing a touchdown. Kelce's temper flared on multiple occasions, too. These resulted in two penalties — one for unsportsmanlike conduct and another for unnecessary roughness. His celebratory punt into the stands after scoring a touchdown could potentially lead to a fine from the league. Nevertheless, Kelce's return is a positive development, and brighter days are expected ahead.

4. The Tackles

Two tackles, Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith, deserve scrutiny. Taylor's first two games of the season attracted substantial attention, primarily due to his notable penalties. While his blocking skills remained commendable, Taylor's persistent penalties placed Patrick Mahomes and the offense in unfavorable situations. These included two false starts, two holding calls, and an illegal formation. Taylor's alignment and get-off were under scrutiny, but his ability to adapt appeared lacking. Head coach Andy Reid even resorted to benching him for a few plays in an attempt to help him regain focus.

Meanwhile, Donovan Smith also contributed to the concerns with two penalties. These included a puzzling moment in the first half. Mahomes, under pressure, executed a short pass in Smith's direction. Smith caught the ball but immediately recognized it would result in a penalty for illegal touching by an ineligible receiver.

Looking Ahead

While the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, several areas of concern emerged for the team. The Chiefs' offense struggled to find its rhythm, encountering turnovers and penalties during the game. Additionally, the team suffered injuries to key players. Addressing these concerns and improving performance will be essential for the Chiefs to remain competitive in the NFL in the coming weeks.