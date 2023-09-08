The Chiefs led the Detroit Lions 14-7 at halftime of the team's opener at Arrowhead Stadium. Detroit tied the game up on a Brian Branch pick-six in the third quarter. Heading into the game, fantasy football fans were geeked about the possibility of getting big production from a huge assortment of Patrick Mahomes weapons in Kansas City.

One position battle to watch was the situation involving running backs Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Pacheco is an incredible talent who can create matchup problems and big plays both on the ground and in the passing game.

Edwards-Helaire got a surprising contract related decision this past offseason. Pacheco's standing as a seventh-round pick last season belies his exciting fantasy value for 2023.

Fans on X had a bevy of provocative and emotional takes upon finding out that Edwards-Helaire continued to received favor from Coach Andy Reid in the early going.

“I feel bad for whoever started him,” one fan said as others went crazy on X.

Man am I glad I benched that guy! pic.twitter.com/uC2KzBFwjb — Alwayzchillin07 (@Alwayzchillin07) September 8, 2023



“They're going to use him as a closer in the second half,” another fan added about Pacheco.

“You spelled Skyy Moore wrong,” another fan added.

“I started him last second when I saw Kelce went out smh,” still another fan added about the explosive young Chiefs running back.

Fans also criticized Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell for not playing Alabama rookie Jahmyr Gibbs more during the first half.

As of nearly three minutes gone in the third quarter, Pacheco had 11 yards on four carries while Edwards-Helaire had 14 yards on four carries.

As the game wound toward its inevitably dramatic conclusion, Chiefs fans were left to ponder a game in which star defensive tackle Chris Jones revealed an update to his contract situation that was not exactly good news for Kansas City.

Time will tell if Coach Andy Reid can push the right buttons; for now, the Chiefs are still working out the kinks as the NFL's opening game continues.