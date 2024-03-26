It's officially mock draft season, with the 2024 NFL Draft a month away. The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the draft after winning back-to-back Super Bowls. They could become the first team in NFL history to three-peat.
A great draft is crucial with this opportunity to solidify themselves as one of the best dynasties in league history.
The Chiefs are led by Patrick Mahomes, a generational quarterback who has already won three Super Bowls and two MVP awards. As long as he's on the roster, the team will be among the favorites.
While Mahomes is the best player and leader of the offense, Chris Jones's impact on the team is just as vital. Jones is an elite pass rusher and run stuffer who disrupts an opponent's offensive gameplan. The 29-year-old earned All-Pro First Team Honors for the second straight season, proving he is one of the best defensive players in the league.
Jones entered the offseason as a free agent, but Kansas City was able to re-sign him on a five-year $158.75 million deal. He had 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits last season. Jones will continue to be the leader of the defense.
Following the re-signing of Jones, Kansas City added speedy wide receiver Marquise Brown. Brown will be the best receiver the offense has had since they traded away Tyreek Hill.
Although the Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowls, they have holes on their roster that could be fixed. With that said, let's move on to our three-round mock draft for the Chiefs in 2024.
Round 1, Pick No. 32 – Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Although Kansas City added Brown in free agency, they could use more on their offense. Brown is on a one-year deal, which means he could be a one-year rental. Mahomes go-to target, Travis Kelce, is nearing retirement at 34 years old.
Rashee Rice is the only weapon that is guaranteed to be part of the future.
Adding Worthy with the 32nd overall pick in the draft would make the offense more explosive. Worthy showed off his speed at the NFL Combine, breaking the 40-yard dash record with 4.21 seconds.
Worthy's speed would make him a deep threat for Mahomes and Kansas City's offense. He is also great at tracking the ball, which should help him on throws downfield.
Worthy needs to work on building his strength so he can fight through press coverage, but it is still worth selecting him to open up the offense.
Round 2, Pick No. 64 – Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon
Although the offense needs improvement, it's important for Kansas City to continue upgrading on defense. Their defense was the catalyst to their dominance in the 2023 season, helping them win their second straight Super Bowl.
Dorlus would be a quality addition to Kansas City's defensive line. He is versatile and can line up as an end in a 3-4 or 4-3 formation. Dorlus can also be moved to a three-technique if he puts on some weight.
His versatility and skill as an interior rusher would fit well on the defensive line next to Jones.
Round 3, Pick No. 95 – Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon
Another position that Kansas City needs to address on their defense is at cornerback. The Chiefs traded away L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick.
Kansas City still has a number one corner in Trent McDuffie, but they need more depth at the position.
Khyree Jackson would be a solid addition to the Chiefs' secondary. At six-foot-four, Jackson has a big frame for a corner and great physicality.
Due to his frame and aggressiveness, he is also a quality blitzer, making him a good fit in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.
The Chiefs' draft is even more important this season as they must select impact players who can help them achieve a three-peat.