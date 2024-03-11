Chris Jones sent the NFL community buzzing on Saturday when his new five-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs was announced. While the full details weren't divulged yet, ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported that all the money in the first three years ($95 million) is guaranteed. Now, more details of the blockbuster contract have been revealed, and let's just say Jones will be swimming in dollars.
The defensive tackle will be making a total of $158.75 million through five years. $60.2 million is fully guaranteed in the first two years, and as mentioned, $95.3 million is practically guaranteed through three. Jones has non-guaranteed amounts of $28.35 million and $35.1 million for 2027 and 2028, respectively. (per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov)
The full Chris Jones deal with the #Chiefs, per source: He gets 5-years for $158.75M. That’s an NFL DT record of $31.75M per year average.
He gets $60.2M fully-guaranteed over the first two years and $95.3M practically guaranteed over the first three years.
That's a lot of money. However, looking at the 29-year-old's history with the Chiefs, one can understand why the franchise agreed to the contract. Alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Chris Jones is hands down one of the top three players on the team. The former Mississippi State Bulldog was drafted by Kansas City in 2016 and has donned the Chiefs jersey ever since. Jones has seen action in five Pro Bowls and was part of the Chiefs' three recent Super Bowl titles.
Throughout his career, the defensive tackle tallied 273 combined tackles (188 solo and 85 assisted) 75.5 sacks, 37 passes defended and 12 forced fumbles during regular season games. Additionally his career playoff totals amount to 38 combined tackles (21 solo and 17 assisted), 11 passes defended and 2.5 sacks. Last season, Jones tallied 30 combined tackles and 10.5 sacks for Kansas City.
With the heart and soul of their defense secured for the long run, the Chiefs are one step closer to an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat this coming season.