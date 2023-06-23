Veteran NFL running back Melvin Gordon, who was last on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad (and earned a Super Bowl ring because of it) remains a free agent with training camp just about a month away. However, his former boss, Andy Reid, gave him some encouraging advice that is keeping him going.

Gordon appeared on The Jim Rome Show and told the host that he wants to continue his NFL career for a ninth season, and Reid’s words have helped him keep the faith.

“I still want to play. I still got some tread left on the tires,” Gordon said. “Coach Reid kind of sat me down, and he told me, ‘You still can play.' It's about the right situation.”

And with those four words — “you still can play” — Gordon is soldiering on, looking for the “right situation” to allow him to continue his career in 2023. Likely, if that right situation does come along, it will be via an injury in training camp or a preseason game, so Gordon may have a while still to wait.

Melvin Gordon was the No. 15 overall pick out of Wisconsin in the 2015 NFL Draft and became a two-time Pro Bowl back for the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers during his five seasons in Southern California.

After leaving the Chargers, Gordon played three seasons for the Denver Broncos before the quick stink with Kansas City in 2022.

If a team does sign the NFL free agent, they will be getting a 30-year-old RB with 1,567 carries, 6,462 rushing yards, 55 rushing touchdowns, 309 catches, 2,467 receiving yards, and 14 receiving TDs.

The opportunity will likely not come from the Chiefs, though. Andy Reid already has a crowded backfield with Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La'Mical Perine on the roster.