By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 bold predictions. On Sunday, they will be back on the road facing the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Kansas City is coming off a rough 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game. The result snapped a five-game winning streak for the Chiefs, who now have a record of 9-3 and still are at the top of the AFC West.

On the other side, Denver is having a tough 2022 season. After acquiring Russell Wilson in the offseason, the team had many high expectations. Fast forward to Week 14, the Broncos are just 3-9 and at the bottom of their division, currently on a four-game losing streak.

Still, a division clash can always bring some surprises. With that being said, here are four bold predictions for the Chiefs as they play the Broncos in Week 14.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Chris Jones sacks Russell Wilson at least twice

It is no secret that Kansas City has one of the best offenses in the NFL. Led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the unit receives a lot of praise. However, another aspect of the Chiefs’ game deserves some recognition.

Kansas City has recorded 36 sacks this season, placing the team in the top-10 in the league. A big reason for this success on the defensive side is thanks to defensive tackle Chris Jones. The three-time Pro Bowler is responsible for 10 of those sacks, which ranks No. 8 in the NFL. Additionally, he has three games with at least two sacks.

Against the Broncos, Jones and the Chiefs should have a solid performance. Denver’s offensive line has allowed 38 sacks, the fourth-worst mark this season.

Jones will sack Russell Wilson at least twice on Sunday, keeping the veteran signal-caller scrambling all game long.

3. Kansas City holds Denver to less than 200 passing yards

Sacks should not be the only problem Wilson faces in Week 14. He has struggling for most of the 2022 season with his passing, completing just 60.1% of his throws for 2,558 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions.

Notably, Wilson has had three games where he failed to pass for a touchdown. Also, the quarterback has had four performances with less than 200 passing yards, including in the past two weeks. Denver ended up losing three out of those four matchups.

Combining Wilson’s struggles and Kansas City’s strong defensive efforts, Denver’s offense will need to reinvent itself if the team wants to have a chance. It would not be a surprise if the Chiefs hold the Broncos to less than 200 yards passing. If that happens, Denver should have a low-scoring performance once again.

2. Patrick Mahomes goes off with 400+ all-purpose yards, multiple touchdowns

At the end of the day, no matter how well Kansas City’s defense does, it all comes down to Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback is having another MVP-worthy season, but coming off a game where he did not live up to expectations.

In the loss to Cincinnati, he had season-lows in completions (16) and passing yards (223) in addition to a completion rate of just 59.3%.

This is almost a small hiccup compared to Mahomes’ 2022 season as a whole. So far, he is completing 65.7% of his passes for 3,808 yards and 30 touchdowns versus eight picks. He has also added 283 yards on the ground plus two scores.

Following a heartbreaking defeat, Mahomes will be eager to bounce back. The bold prediction is he will have one of the best games of the season, going for at least 400 all-purpose yards and multiple touchdowns.

1. Chiefs bounce back, blow Broncos out

According to FanDuel, the Chiefs are the heavy favorites for this game. The current spread is -9.5, one of the largest in Week 14, only behind the Dallas Cowboys’ -16.5 versus the Houston Texans and tied with the Buffalo Bills over the New York Jets.

All things considered, it is difficult to bet against Kansas City on Sunday. Even with the recent loss, the team is playing some of the best football in the league this season. Mahomes is a real MVP contender who often plays well after bad results. Additionally, Denver is still trying to find its identity with Wilson at the helm.

The Chiefs will not only win on Sunday, but they will blow the Broncos out. Expect a double-digit victory with Kansas City having control of the game from the opening quarter. Led by Mahomes, the team could easily score in its first drive of the day, en route to a victory of three touchdowns or more.