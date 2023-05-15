The Kansas City Chiefs roster after the 2023 NFL Draft is now pretty much set for when Chiefs training camp starts in late July. While the defending Super Bowl champs may make a few changes around the edges between now and then, the bulk of next season’s squad is already in place. With that in mind, here is the updated Chiefs depth chart with every starter now that the 2023 NFL Draft has come and gone.

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Running Back: Isiah Pacheco

Wide Receiver 1: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Wide Receiver 2: Kadarius Toney

Wide Receiver 3: Skyy Moore

Tight End: Travis Kelce

Left Tackle: Donovan Smith

Left Guard: Joe Thuney

Center: Creed Humphrey

Right Guard: Trey Smith

Right Tackle: Jawaan Taylor

The 2023 Chiefs depth chart on offense right now looks nearly the same as it will heading into Chiefs training camp. We know that Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco, and Travis Kelce will be the stars of the team again this season.

At wide receiver, the three starters are probably set. The interesting thing to look at here is seeing who will emerge as Mahomes’ No. 1 target not that JuJu Smith-Schuster is gone. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, and Skyy Moore will battle it out for targets, and rookie WR Rashee Rice could also jump into that mix.

At the skill positions, the battle amongst backups on the Chiefs roster will be more interesting than the starter roles. At running back, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La’Mical Perine will battle for touches.

At tight end, the Chiefs could really use a TE2 to step up and become a real weapon opposite Kelce. However, the team returns Noah Gray, Blake Bell, and Jody Fortson, and none of them have shown that potential yet.

The offensive line is the only spot on the offense where the Chiefs’ depth chart is truly in question, and that question was probably resolved after the team signed left tackle Donovan Smith after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, with Smith in the mix, he and fellow free agent Jawaan Taylor will hold down the tackle spots, as LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, and RG Trey Smith will man the middle of the line. The player who could jump in and steal a spot is rookie third-round NFL draft pick Wanya Morris from Oklahoma.

One of the biggest reasons the Chiefs took Morris is that he should have tackle/guard flexibility at the pro level, and if he plays well in Chiefs training camp, he could take a starting spot from someone.

Defense

Defensive End: George Karlaftis

Defensive Tackle: Chris Jones

Defensive Tackle: Derrick Nnadi

Defensive End: Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Weak-side linebacker: Willie Gay

Middle Linebacker: Nick Bolton

Strong-side Linebacker: Drue Tranquill

Cornerback 1: Trent McDuffie

Cornerback 2: Jaylen Watson

Nickel Corner: L’Jarius Sneed

Strong Safety: Justin Reid

Free Safety: Bryan Cook

Just like the offense, the Chiefs’ depth chart on defense isn’t quite set in stone, but it’s pretty darn close.

On the defensive line, the team returns three starters from last season in defensive end George Karlaftis and defensive tackles Chris Jones and Derrick Nnadi. If one of these players were to lose their spot to a new defender on the Chiefs roster, it will be Nnadi.

The five-year veteran was solid last season, but the Chiefs took Texas DT Keondre Coburn in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was a steal at that spot. He’s more dynamic than the space-eating Nnadi, so Coburn could take over a starting role in Chiefs training camp.

On the opposite defensive end from Karlaftis, there will be an interesting competition between Chiefs veterans Mike Dana and Malik Herring, free-agent signing from the San Francisco 49ers Charles Omenihu, and rookie first-round pick out of Kansas State Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

As a top pick in the NFL draft, look for the Chiefs to give Anudike-Uzomah every chance to win the job.

Moving back to linebacker, Willie Gay, Nick Bolton, and Drue Tranquill are the probable starters. That said, last year’s third-round pick, Leo Chenal will play a lot as a cover LB in nickel coverage and could become a three-down starter on the Chiefs roster this season.

Finally, in the secondary, the starters should be the starters barring injury, after the team stocked up on these players in the last two NFL drafts and in free agency.

Special Teams

Kicker: Harrison Butker

Holder: Tommy Townsend

Long-snapper: James Winchester

Punter: Tommy Townsend

Punt return: Kadarius Toney

Kick return: Isiah Pacheco

Guess what? The Chiefs special teams are also set in stone unless an injury occurs. The only other thing that could happen is that Skyy Moore could take more returns than expected to give Tone and Pacheco a break at times.