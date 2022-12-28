By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

It’s that time of the year again. The NFL season is winding down and organizations are beginning to make their decisions on whether or not they’ll be bringing their head coach back for next year. As seems to be the case every year around this time, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has emerged as a potential head coaching candidate for one of the vacancies, or soon-to-be vacancies, across the league. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Bieniemy’s name has been mentioned “a lot” as a person of interest for teams in the head coaching market.

Via Graziano:

“Even though the past couple of cycles have been disappointing for Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, I’m hearing his name a lot as someone who will be of interest to teams looking for a head coach this offseason.”

Graziano indicates he’d be surprised if the Broncos didn’t at least bring Bieniemy for an interview following the decision to fire Nathaniel Hackett amid an unimaginably poor start to his time in Denver. Other teams in the market for a head coach figure to be the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts, and there could be an even longer list of vacancies in just a few weeks.

Bieniemy is perhaps the individual who has been linked to the most head coaching vacancies without ever actually landing the job. Every year, the Chiefs OC is floated as a must-get candidate, yet despite multiple interviews, teams seemingly end up settling with another candidate.

Perhaps this is the year things change for Bieniemy, who is helping to lead the Chiefs’ offense to elite levels, even after the departure of Tyreek Hill this offseason.

This is nothing new for Bieniemy, but hopefully, the result will go his way this offseason if he does get any interviews.