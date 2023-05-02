After selecting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 32nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, it now appears that the Kansas City Chiefs are unsure about his future with the team.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs announced that they would not be picking up Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s fifth-year option according to Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. With the team not picking up his option, Edwards-Helaire will now hit free agency following the 2023 campaign.

During his NFL career so far, Clyde Edwards-Helaire has already seen his role change drastically. During his rookie season, he was a key contributor in the backfield. Over 13 games, he rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns on 181 carries. Through the air, he added 36 receptions for 297 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In 2021, Edwards-Helaire struggled to make the same impact. While carrying the ball 119 times, he rushed for 517 yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, he hauled in 19 receptions for 129 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Edwards-Helaire was also held back by a sprained MCL and appeared in just 10 games.

This past season, Edwards-Helaire was once again limited to just 10 games. A sprained ankle sidelined him for the final stretch of the season. Before the injury, he struggled to earn carries. He finished the season rushing for 302 yards and three touchdowns on just 71 carries. Through the air, he still played a role within the Chiefs offense, recording 17 receptions for 151 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Eventually, Clyde Edwards-Helaire lost the starting job to rookie running back Isiah Pacheo. It now appears that the Chiefs are willing to see what they have in the former seventh-round selection heading into 2023 after not adding another running back in the draft.