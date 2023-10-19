Kansas City Chiefs fans will recognize a familiar face as Mecole Hardman is back with the team after a disappointing stint with the New York Jets. The receiver spoke about his role with the Chiefs following the trade to the media Thursday. He was traded back to his former squad as both teams swapped late-round picks.
On the surface, it's a good move for both teams as the Jets cut their losses with Hardman while the Chiefs get a much-needed receiver that has familiarity with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense. To say the fifth-year receiver's time with the Jets was lackluster would be an understatement as he only collected one catch for three yards while wearing a New York uniform.
Hardman said that he just wants to be involved in anyway he can with the team whether it's on offense or special teams according to NBC Sports.
“Hopefully, I could get into a role where I can help out the team any way I can,” Hardman said. “Whatever they need me at, whether that’s returns, whether that’s go out at receiver. Hell, if they need me to go on kickoff, let me know. I’m here to help the best way I can.”
Mecole Hardman's reaction after seeing the trade rumors
The Georgia-alum talked about seeing the rumors online about the possible trade and what his reaction was when he heard that the Chiefs would be the team to do it.
“I saw [the trade rumor] online. They were [weighing] options, I guess. After that, I got with my agents, and they said, ‘Yeah, there’s some talk that they could possibly trade you.’ After that, we just started waiting for the inevitable,” Hardman said. “For real, just seeing what was going to happen. They kept it low-key about the teams who were very interested. I still don’t know who all was in that mix. Once I heard it was KC, I was happy to go back somewhere where I was used to — where I’ve been most of my career.”
It remains to be seen if he'll be suited up for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of the last-minute trade, but since he knows the offense well, Chiefs fans might not have to wait long to see Hardman play again. The Chiefs are currently 5-1 at the top of the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders at 3-3 and the Chargers at 2-3.