“Hopefully, I could get into a role where I can help out the team any way I can,” Hardman said. “Whatever they need me at, whether that’s returns, whether that’s go out at receiver. Hell, if they need me to go on kickoff, let me know. I’m here to help the best way I can.”

Mecole Hardman's reaction after seeing the trade rumors

The Georgia-alum talked about seeing the rumors online about the possible trade and what his reaction was when he heard that the Chiefs would be the team to do it.

“I saw [the trade rumor] online. They were [weighing] options, I guess. After that, I got with my agents, and they said, ‘Yeah, there’s some talk that they could possibly trade you.’ After that, we just started waiting for the inevitable,” Hardman said. “For real, just seeing what was going to happen. They kept it low-key about the teams who were very interested. I still don’t know who all was in that mix. Once I heard it was KC, I was happy to go back somewhere where I was used to — where I’ve been most of my career.”

It remains to be seen if he'll be suited up for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of the last-minute trade, but since he knows the offense well, Chiefs fans might not have to wait long to see Hardman play again. The Chiefs are currently 5-1 at the top of the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders at 3-3 and the Chargers at 2-3.