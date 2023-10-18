The Kansas City Chiefs are addressing their wide receiver issues by reuniting with a former weapon. The Chiefs have acquired Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets for a pick swap, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Trade: Jets informed former Chiefs’ WR Mecole Hardman that he is being sent back to Kansas City in another late-round draft pick swap, per sources.'

Hardman is now back with Patrick Mahomes, and he should immediately fit right back into the offense that is in desperate need of pass-catchers. The compensation is Hardman and a 2025 7th-round pick for a 2025 6th-round pick, per Schefter.

The Jets inked Hardman to a one-year deal worth $4 million this past offseason, but he saw just 28 snaps on offense with just one catch for six yards, which came on September 17 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Hardman enjoyed success with the Chiefs and his best season came in 2021, when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In 2022, he played just eight games with 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns and decided to head for free agency after suffering injuries down the stretch.

The Chiefs emerged as a trade target for Hardman once it seemed like his time with the Jets was coming to an end, and now he returns to the offense searching for some production from the WR position. Travis Kelce leads the team with 36 catches, 346 yards and three scores, and he missed a game this season. Behind him is rookie Rashee Rice and Justin Watson, who suffered an injury.

The Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers coming up, and Hardman should be able to suit up for the team if he can learn the offense quickly.