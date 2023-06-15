Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is seeking a contract extension. His desire led to his absence from the team's mandatory three-day minicamp, which coach Andy Reid spoke about rather bluntly.

Per Kansas City's KSHB 41 News:

“Make sure you're in shape,” Reid said.

According to the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, Chris Jones could be fined as much as $98,753 missing camp if he is not excused.

Jones was named first-team All-Pro last season after he had a career-best 44 tackles and tied a career-high with 15.5 sacks. His total also ranked No. 4 in the NFL.

Chris Jones and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had two sacks in their AFC Championship game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs are the favorite to win the Super Bowl and will be for years to come. But their defense will need to be great in order for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to continue to lead the team to great heights.

Kansas City's defense under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has improved the team. Jones, former outside linebacker Frank Clark and others helped the unit stabilize after a shaky 2018 season that included miscues in the AFC Championship game versus Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton had a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Super Bowl that was a difference-maker in the outcome. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a go-ahead drive that might not have happened without the defensive turnover.

Kansas City will not have the same level of success if Jones is not with the team. The Chiefs hope to get him back soon in order for their defensive structure to remain intact.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also spoke about Jones' absence. He has been Jones' teammate since he was drafted in 2017.

“It's part of the business,” he said. “I think Chris knows we love him here.”