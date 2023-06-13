Frank Clark, a key member of both Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs teams over the last four years, signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs released him in March, something that was reportedly always the plan for Kansas City.

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire gives some intel on why Kansas City was planning to move on from Clark.

“The chances were slim-to-none after the Chiefs failed to rework his deal back in March before they released him. The writing was on the wall after the team restructured his deal last year and gave him an astronomical cap hit on the final year of his contract. The plan was always to move on, even though the front office really liked what he brought to the table as a leader and teammate.”

Clark did indeed carry an ‘astronomical' cap hit in 2023. The Chiefs owed him $28.6 million if they kept him on the books, something they weren’t willing to do.

Clark is a Pro Bowl-caliber player who knows how to be a leader on a winning team. The Broncos didn’t exactly poach Clark from the Chiefs, but the move is interesting nonetheless. Clark will have a prove-it year to see if he can still be among the best pass rushers in the NFL.

The Broncos ranked in the bottom 10 in sacks last season. Frank Clark is always chasing the quarterback and becomes an elite player in the postseason. He ranks third all-time for sacks in the playoffs with 13.5 in 17 games. Could he help lead the Broncos back to the postseason in 2023?