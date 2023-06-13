Chris Jones was a no-show at the Kansas City Chiefs mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday, as he continues to seek a contract extension with the team. Jones doubled down on his intention to get paid beyond the upcoming 2023 NFL season when he posted a video of himself celebrating after recording a sack against the Los Angeles Rams.

Chris Jones is undeniably a crucial piece of the Chiefs over the past several seasons. He has not played with any other team but the Chiefs so far in his NFL career. In seven seasons in the league, Jones has amassed a total of 65.0 sacks, including a career-high tying 15.5 quarterback takedowns in 2022. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl earlier this year, Jones made his presence felt by recording three total sacks in a 38-35 victory.

The former Mississippi State Bulldogs star inked a four-year extension deal worth $80 million with Kansas City back in 2020. That contract is due to expire by the end of the 2023 NFL season, hence Jones' desire to get another deal done with the Chiefs. With an average salary of $20 million, Jones is the seventh-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL at the moment and No. 10 on the list of the highest-paid defensive linemen.

Per Spotrac's valuation, Chris Jones carries a market value that should have him earning $32.2 million. For comparison, Aaron Donald of the Rams has an average salary of $31.6 million.

Jones was taken by the Chiefs in the second round (37th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.