How long will it be before Andy Reid hangs up his coaching hat?

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons. The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a highly anticipated matchup. Head coach Andy Reid has been engulfed in retirement rumors, but he addressed them before his team's big game.

Reid plans to stay put with the Chiefs, for now

Andy Reid has had an impressive run with Kansas City, and skeptics believe he could soon enter retirement. However, the head coach is following the advice of his parents against an early departure.

“My mom and dad told me this when they were working. They said, “You'll know when it's time,” Reid said, per ESPN. “That's what they would tell me when I was young. I was an inquisitive kid and that's the way I look [at it].”

Reid ended with, “Someday you're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day.”

It seems the veteran head coach is not ready to walk away from the Chiefs yet. Reid wants to keep Kansas City's success going for as long as he can. He and the team's legacy can be further cemented with a win against the 49ers on Sunday.

Super Bowl 58 will be filled to the brim with action, as both teams are like shaken soda cans ready to burst open. The Chiefs commanded the game in the last two playoff wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills.

Moreover, the 49ers were on the brink of elimination in their last two matchups. Yet, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey rallied San Francisco to clutch wins.

All in all, Andy Reid and company hope to end the 2023-24 season with a thrilling victory.