The Chiefs could have the services of the veteran RB for their intense Super Bowl matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. Thus, the Chiefs have made a decisive injury report move on veteran running back Jerick McKinnon.

Kansas City could have improved depth on the ground for Super Bowl 58

Jerick McKinnon has been designated to return from the injured reserve list, and his practice window is now open, per Ian Rapoport. The potential return of the 31-year-old running back is exciting news for the Chiefs.

McKinnon dealt with a sports hernia/pelvis issue that has held him out of a portion of the 2023-24 season. In 12 games, he rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. His presence will be of high value if he can return to Kansas City's backfield for the Super Bowl.

KC would be happy to welcome additional veteran leadership on offense. Nevertheless, they possess one of the most dynamic duos in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have spearheaded the Chiefs' postseason attack. During the AFC Championship, Mahomes and Kelce were responsible for Kansas City's two touchdowns. Mahomes went 30-39, finishing with 241 passing yards, while Kelce notched 116 yards on nine receptions.

The Chiefs need the two Super Bowl champions to continue their run against a dangerous 49ers team.

San Francisco found itself on the brink of elimination in its second and third-round matchups. However, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey rallied the team and led them to another NFC Championship.

If the Chiefs can continue to maintain a positive injury report status, they will have all the help they need to earn their third Super Bowl of the 2020 decade.