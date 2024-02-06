Will Kadarius Toney remain with Kansas City long-term?

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for an intense Super Bowl matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Fourth-year wide receiver Kadarius Toney wants to set things straight before the marquee game. He commented on his controversial Instagram Live video that allegedly involved New York Giants fans.

Kadarius Toney meant no harm to the Chiefs or the fanbase

Below is an excerpt of Toney's original Instagram comments:

“I'm not hurt…On God, not hurt, none of that. It go from hip to ankle to this to that…What else? I'm in a body cast right now, at this point,” Toney said, as provided by Sports Illustrated. He seemed to be taking a shot at someone who questioned his status with the team.

Toney has not appeared in a game for Kansas City since Dec. 17th. Thus, fans have been under his skin, especially given his midseason performance woes.

His comments in the video seemed to imply the Chiefs falsely assigned injury status' to him. However, he set the record straight to fans and skeptics.

“I never attacked the Chiefs, never said anything about the Chiefs, who I was referring to was Giants fans, the people in my comments, my comment box, not even on my live recording so you wouldn't even know they were there,” Toney explained.

The 25-year-old continued, “I just wanted to go out there and get my message across as far as my injury, but I shouldn't have did that. At the end of the day, I'm a man, and I accept my mistakes just like I accept my wins. I'm just moving past that right now.”

It seems the Kansas City WR meant no harm and wants to focus on helping his team to a Super Bowl victory over the 49ers any way he can.