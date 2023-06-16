Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce can add ring design to their already-impressive resumes. Both Mahomes and Kelce had a hand in the design of the 2023 Super Bowl rings that the Chiefs received on Thursday night. Team president Mark Donovan spoke to NFL Network's Jeffir Chadiha, explaining how the process went with Mahomes and Kelce, per NFL.com.

“We had a good conversation with Patrick and Travis,” he said. “We just wanted them to see it, what our initial designs were. We actually got it down to two before we talked to them. And then they gave us great input and, you know, they're both stylish guys. So, we took it to heart and we actually made some changes based on their input. I know that they'll be excited, and they're very excited to show their teammates.”

The Chiefs president said that the team narrowed it down to two Super Bowl rings before they came to Mahomes and Kelce, who Donovan referred to as “stylish guys”, for advice.

Donovan revealed that the two Chiefs stars gave them advice that they “took to heart.”

Kansas City fans are probably genuinely wondering if there's anything Mahomes and Kelce can't do at this point.

In his five full seasons as a starter, Mahomes has thrown for 50 touchdowns in a season, won a pair of MVP awards, two Super Bowl rings and two Super Bowl MVPs while throwing passes to Kelce, the league's best tight end who has rattled off an unimaginable seven straight seasons with over 1000 yards receiving.

And they design Super Bowl rings.