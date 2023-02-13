The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday. In what was a competitive affair, Andy Reid’s squad ultimately got the job done. Reid joined three other legendary coaches in NFL history with the win, per CBS Sports on Twitter.

Reid joined Bill Belichick, Don Shula, and Tom Landry as NFL head coaches with 200-plus wins and two-plus Super Bowl titles. Belichick, Shula, and Landry are all regarded as some of the best coaches ever. Reid is entering that conversation as well.

The Chiefs’ head coach began his impressive coaching career with the Eagles of all teams. He led them to an NFC Championship in 2004 and posted plenty of winning seasons as well. Reid coach the Eagles from 1999-2012 before taking over in Kansas City during the 2013 campaign.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2019. They’ve consistently been one of the best teams in the league in recent years and this 2022-23 victory will help to establish them as a dynasty.

Reid, who will turn 65 in March, has faced questions about retirement. He addressed the possibility of calling it quits following the Super Bowl. And spoiler alert, his answer will please the Kansas City faithful.

“I think I’m going to hang around,” Andy Reid said of his coaching future.

With Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones anchoring the team, the Chiefs’ future is bright. They will aim to continue their winning ways next year. However, for now they have earned the right to celebrate their Super Bowl win.