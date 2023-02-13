Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have the makings of a dynasty on their hands after their second Super Bowl win in four seasons. Seven words from head coach Andy Reid after the win give them a better chance of making the Chiefs dynasty plans a reality.

Asked about a possible retirement during the Chiefs’ on-field Super Bowl celebration, Andy Reid silenced the rumors for now.

“I think I’m going to hang around,” said Andy Reid, much to the delight of Chiefs fans everywhere.

Just now on @nflnetwork – Andy Reid: "I think I'm going to hang around." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 13, 2023

It’s hard to deny that the Chiefs decade-long run with Andy Reid has been the best in their franchise’s history. Even before Patrick Mahomes was starting games for them, they were able to make the postseason in four of Reid’s first five campaigns with the team.

The Chiefs were already good but finally turned great once Mahomes was the one slinging passes and running the show for Reid on the field.

Andy Reid has nothing left to prove. He’s led two different franchises to a Super Bowl and has two wins under his resume. Nobody would question the 65-year-old from riding off into the sunset after climbing the NFL mountaintop once again.

But there’s still more story left to be written in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes is far from finished and nobody has gotten more out of him than Andy Reid. The two have all but etched their names in the Hall of Fame already but could reach even greater heights together if they keep it going.