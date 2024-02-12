Andy Reid has Antonio Pierce to thank.

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl 58 champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a thrilling overtime finish on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes delivered once again and was named Super Bowl MVP, and the celebrations are on for the Chiefs.

However, leading up to the Super Bowl, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed the message he sent to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, and it is clear the Week 16 loss was still on Reid's mind (h/t Peter King).

“I texted him,” Reid said. “I just said, Hey, beautiful facility, first of all. And I appreciate you kicking our tail because you taught us a lesson. You get complacent in this business, the margin between winning and losing is tiny. You better step up. There’s a time and a place for these players that have been here before. You know what it takes. If you’re the veteran that’s dropping the ball or you’re the veteran getting the penalties, you better figure it out. Figure it out quick. This season’s gonna go down.”

The Chiefs lost to the Raiders in Week 16 with Mahomes throwing just one touchdown pass in that game. At that time, that was Kansas City's third loss in four games and things were beginning to look discouraging.

The Chiefs finished the year with an 11-6 record and missed out on a first-round bye. Still, they defeated the Miami Dolphins in Kansas City and then won road games against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to get to the Super Bowl.

At the end of it all, they won the final two regular season games and all four playoff games to win the Super Bowl. So, that Raiders loss proved to be the turning point and Andy Reid and the Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.