Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest.

The Chiefs would have likely secured a win in Week 3 and remain undefeated if it weren’t for the penalty called after Chris Jones apparently said something repugnant enough to Ryan for referee Shawn Smith to throw the flag. Without that penalty, the Colts could be forced to punt on fourth down. Instead, their downs got reset after the penalty which Indianapolis used to engineer another drive that ended with Jelani Woods catching a 12-yard touchdown from Ryan to put the Colts in front for good.

What Chris Jones said to Matt Ryan remains a to be a mystery. But for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it’s better if players just don’t talk trash in the game altogether.

“I know talking takes place during games,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said to reporters on Monday, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “The best advice I can give is don’t talk.”

That’s wishful thinking, but perhaps Jones will tone it down a bit at least in the coming few games.

Up ahead for Jones and the Chiefs is a date with Tom Brady and the Tampa Buccaneers on the road. Brady has heard everything there is to be heard on the football field during his legendary NFL career, but let’s see if Jones will still try to get under his skin.