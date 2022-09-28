Hurricane Ian is threatening the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the NFL does appear to have contingency relocation plans to ensure that the Super Bowl 55 rematch between the said teams will push through in Week 4.

At the moment, the plan remains the same, which is for the game to be played at Raymond James Stadium, but in the event that Mother Nature proves to be too much for the contest to push through there, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady could find themselves in a quarterback duel in either Minneapolis or New Orleans.

Allow Sorent Petro of Sportsradio 810 WHB to elucidate on the matter.

“I’m being told that when teams play an International Game they are required to be ready to host a game if there is an emergency need for a stadium. Vikings/Saints are in London Sunday. Minneapolis or New Orleans would seem to be the location for KC/TB game if they need to move.”

Petro also added that it’s likelier that the Chiefs-Buccaneers game will be hosted by Minneapolis in the event an emergency host is needed.

“Update on Chiefs-Bucs game: NFL is going to wait as long as possible to make a decision… most likely tomorrow. If the game is moved, I’m being told Minneapolis is preparing to host the game.”

The Chiefs are looking to recover from their 20-17 upset loss to the Indianapolis Colts on the road, while the Buccaneers are also aiming for the same goal, having suffered a 14-12 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers at home last Sunday.