The NFL has caught on to Taylor Swift fever ever since the 14-time Grammy Award-winning pop icon became Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's significant other. Swift has been a prominent part of Chiefs broadcasts, and her name has been featured by the NFL in multiple marketing efforts in an attempt to broaden their viewing demographic.

While some view Swift's towering presence over the NFL as a major distraction, many view her involvement in the sport as something positive. For one, the overwhelming majority (72.5 percent) of the NFL players The Athletic polled viewed Swift's involvement as something positive, compared to only 4.9 percent of players who viewed it as a negative.

The goal of professional sports is to entertain as many fans as possible, and with the growth of the league comes more opportunities for professional athletes to make more money. Thus, an unnamed player regarded Swift's impact on the sport as a major boon for, not just Kelce and the Chiefs, but also the entire NFL.

“I think it’s been positive for the league. I think that at the end of the day, it’s a business and you need to get as many eyes on it as possible. And she brings a lot of eyes, so, you know, if that increases the salary cap, I don’t think anybody’s gonna be too mad about that one,” the player said.

Taylor Swift is bridging the viewership demographic gap for the NFL

Taylor Swift transcends industries; that's how much of a household name the country girl from West Reading, Pennsylvania has become. But the main demographic of her supporters doesn't necessarily overlap with that of the primary viewership of the NFL. Thus, Swift has become sort of a bridge that has piqued many non-sports fans' interest in the world of football.

“A lot of Swifties who don’t watch football are now watching it,” another player remarked. “Bringing more people to the game of football is always good.”

“More fans, broader horizon. She has a worldwide fan base. Non-football fans will become fans or at least viewers in the United States,” one player added.