Recent NFL season promos have sparked controversy among fans, particularly for featuring pop star Taylor Swift prominently. The 29-second video, designed to hype up the 2024 season, showcased Swift five times, including a notable kiss with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the AFC Championship game. This heavy focus on Swift drew criticism from some fans, who felt her presence overshadowed key football moments, such as those involving 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, NYpost reports.

Burleson Defends Swift Promo with a Bold Response

Nate Burleson, former NFL wide receiver and current “CBS Mornings” host, took to social media and his morning show to address the backlash. In a fiery response, Burleson dismissed the complaints, urging critics to “get out of their mama's basement” and focus on the game rather than Swift's appearances. He challenged those upset by Swift's frequent appearances to “wipe the drool off your tank top” and stop complaining.

Burleson’s comments highlight the broader debate about celebrity influence in sports promotions. While some fans expressed frustration over Swift’s recurring presence in the promo, others argue that her involvement reflects her significant impact on the NFL scene, particularly given her high-profile relationship with Kelce.

The NFL’s decision to include Taylor Swift prominently isn’t surprising, considering her frequent appearances at games last season, including at the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. Despite the mixed reactions, it's likely Swift will continue to feature in NFL broadcasts this season, especially as the Chiefs aim for a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

As the season progresses, Swift's visibility in football media seems set to remain a point of contention, but it also underscores the blending of sports and entertainment in modern promotions.