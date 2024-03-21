Another man was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday as a result of the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and 21 more injured, according to the Associated Press.
Kansas City native Terry Young was also charged unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. The 20-year-old is currently in jail on a bond of $1 million and does not yet have an attorney.
The charges against Young come in wake of prior second-degree murder and weapons charges for Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller levied shortly after the February 14th shooting that took place at the Chiefs' second annual Super Bowl parade in downtown Kansas City, which was attended by roughly one million people. Two minors are also in custody in connection with the shooting, while three other men also face charges related to guns and resisting arrest.
Though additional charges are expected, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker labeled charges levied Thursday as a crucial milestone in the investigation into the shooting because all those who fired weapons have been taken into custody.
“Everyone we've identified who discharged a firearm in response to the verbal altercation detailed here has been taken into custody,” she said.
Chiefs' parade shooting sparked by ‘staring'
The shooting began after one group of people confronted another for “staring” at them, according to local authorities. An argument broke out after Young and two others charged approached the second group, leading to people from both sides drawing their weapons and opening fire.
Unsealed court documents state that a total of 12 people brandished firearms and at least six shot their weapons. Two guns found at the scene were AR-style rifles and at least two of the guns found on scene were purchased illegally, per U.S. attorney Teresa Moore.
A bullet from Miller's gun reportedly killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of a local Spanish radio program. The 21 other people injured in the shooting range in age from eight to 47 years old.
“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce wrote on Twitter shortly after the shooting. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”
Two-time reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes wrote on Twitter that he was ‘Praying for Kansas City.'
In a statement, the Chiefs offered condolences to the victims, their families and citizens of Kansas City for the “senseless act of violence.”
“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City.”