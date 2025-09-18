The New York Yankees sustained their torrid offensive momentum as Trent Grisham catapulted the squad to a 10-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night in the decisive rubber game of their three-match series. Grisham hit two home runs, a solo shot in the third inning and a three-run blast in the fourth, giving him 33 for the season and his third multi-homer performance in just two games.

Grisham’s latest performance has been historically significant. In his last 50 games, he has recorded 16 home runs with zero doubles or triples, making him the first player since Mickey Mantle in 1958 to have a 50-game span with 15 or more homers and no other extra-base hits, according to OptaSTATS. Over his last 22 games, Grisham has hit 10 homers, including eight in his last 19 contests. His 12 home runs since August 20 lead MLB, and he is tied with George Springer for the third-most multi-homer games this season with five.

The Yankees' offense was boosted further by reigning MVP Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger. Judge went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a walk, propelling his major league-leading batting average to .329, while Bellinger added a ninth-inning two-run homer, his 29th of the season, to put the game away. Rookie Jasson Dominguez contributed with an RBI double in the fourth and two stolen bases, but Grisham remained the centerpiece of the offense. Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Caballero also chipped in, combining for key extra-base hits that helped New York take control early.

Luis Gil floundered once more on the mound for the Yankees, pitching 4.2 innings and allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with just two strikeouts, raising his season ERA to 3.33. The Twins capitalized on sloppy defense and two-out situations early, scoring twice in the second and three more in the fifth. Gil was replaced by Fernando Cruz, who, along with Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and Camilo Doval, combined to pitch 4.1 scoreless innings, striking out six and ultimately securing the series win.

The Yankees’ 10-run output was their second consecutive night of double-digit scoring, after a 10-run performance on Tuesday. With the victory, New York has won four of their last five series, moving within four games of first-place Toronto in the AL East. Grisham’s historic display of power, combined with consistent contributions from Judge and Bellinger, has established the Yankees as bona fide AL East contenders as they travel to Baltimore for a four-game series against the Orioles starting Thursday.