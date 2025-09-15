For the second time in 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles went up against the Kansas City Chiefs and secured a victory.

Facing off against former head coach Andy Reid in a heat battle, this time in enemy territory, the Eagles did just enough on offense, dominated on defense, and even picked off Patrick Mahomes at a key moment to rob Kansas City of any momentum down the stretch, with rookie Andrew Mukuba coming close to matching Cooper DeJean's Super Bowl pick-6 if it wasn't for a late tackle by left tackle Jonathon Simmons.

Discussing Philadelphia's big win over the Chiefs in America's Game of the Week on ESPN's NFL Live, Jason McCourty celebrated the Eagles' sheer dominance, noting that Nick Sirianni's team reminded him more of the Chiefs dynasty squads of the past few weeks than KC's current product.

“The amount of times that we watched Patrick Mahomes just running around yesterday shows what they were able to do and dominate when it comes to that facet of the game. I think what was a lot of fun to watch was when you blitz and you're playing man-to-man, you have to be able to tackle in space, and that was the one thing that the Eagles did a terrific job of. Whether it was Quinyon Mitchell, whether it was Cooper DeJean, those guys were able to show up and make tackles in the back end,” McCorthy noted.

“On the flip side, as I'm watching the Philadelphia Eagles look like the Chiefs of the past few years where they just find a way to win a game. It doesn't matter how ugly it is, they find a way to come out victorious. The Chiefs on the other hand, everything for them on Sunday looked like a struggle.”

Now granted, the Eagles didn't exactly turn in a dominant performance from any statistical standpoint in Week 2, as the Chiefs still scored over 20, Jalen Hurts barely broke 100 passing yards, and Saquon Barkley was kept under 100 yards rushing for the second-straight game this season. And yet, Mahomes looked downright flummoxed on his home turf and was constantly playing behind against his Super Bowl rivals. If the Eagles continue to make opposing teams that uncomfortable on both sides of the ball moving forward, they might just establish a dynasty of their own.