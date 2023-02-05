With the Kansas City Chiefs set for the Super Bowl 57 stage in Glendale, Arizona in seven days time, GM Brett Veach expressed his confidence in the team with Patrick Mahomes under center. While the Philadelphia Eagles present a formidable foe, Veach backed the Chiefs QB and 2022 MVP favorite to get the job done on Sunday. In fact, when it comes to the Chiefs’ long-term outlook, Veach had an eye-opening take on KC’s sustained success with Mahomes, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

“When you have Pat Mahomes, we’re wired to go after it every year,” Veach said of the Chiefs and their star quarterback.

Regardless of what pieces Mahomes has surrounding him, the superstar quarterback gives Kansas City a chance to win each and every week. Despite losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason and working with a largely reconstructed offense in 2022, Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years.

Of course, having Travis Kelce as the primary weapon on offense makes things easier, but Mahomes’ ability to adapt and build rapport with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kadarius Toney, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has been crucial, and impressive.

When it comes to the future of the Chiefs, Veach isn’t too worried so long as Mahomes is his starting quarterback. The Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes agreed to a monster 10-year, $450 million contract which will keep the QB in Kansas City through the 2031 NFL season. Mahomes will be 37 years old when he is first eligible for free agency.