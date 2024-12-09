The Kansas City Chiefs swiped the AFC West crown with their last-second victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. WNBA star, and Chiefs fan Caitlin Clark took to social media to comment on the team's doink field goal that moved them ahead of the Chargers 19-17 as time expired. Chiefs kicker Matt Wright knocked in all four of his field goal attempts in the defensive battle, and he was able to just sneak in the last one after it clanged off the left side.

Clark wasn't believed to be present at the game that was played at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football, but she made it clear that she was watching.

“Bank is open …. CHIEFSSSSSSSSSSS,” Clark said in her post.

Clark's Chiefs fandom stems from her love for Taylor Swift and the iconic pop artist's music. Yes, despite Clark's enormous popularity, she too is a diehard Swiftie.

Clark is enjoying her much-needed time this offseason, after jumping straight from college into her rookie WNBA campaign in May. She recorded 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds, earning an All-Star selection and Rookie of the Year honors.

Now that Swift's Eras Tour has concluded, it's possible that the two stars will eventually meet up, as the Chiefs continue their path to a third consecutive Super Bowl.

Caitlin Clark will likely appear at more Chiefs games

Clark was drafted to the Indiana Fever as the No. 1 overall selection in 2024, following a memorable national championship appearance for Iowa last season. She grew up in Des Moines, but she has always been open about her Chiefs fandom.

Seeing as how Clark still has quite a break until the Fever players report to training camp, it's possible that she'll be gearing up for the Chiefs' playoff run, while she trains for her second professional season.