Published November 14, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap earned himself a spot in NFL history tonight.

Dunlap made a tribute to his late father after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he became the 41st player in NFL history to earn 100 career sacks, an important milestone he promised his dad he would reach during his pro football career.

“This is a huge milestone,” Carlos Dunlap said. “A celebration for all of us.

“My Dad would be happy for me, so we’re going to celebrate.”

The former Cincinnati Bengal entered tonight’s game with 99.5 sacks, almost gaining the milestone when he earned 1.5 sacks in a 20-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. Carlos Dunlap put himself in the same light as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn, Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, former Chicago Bears defensive end Richard Dent and former Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Julius Peppers when he earned a half-sack with defensive tackle Chris Jones on 3rd-and-7 late in the first quarter against the Jaguars.

“(Breaking the 100-sack mark) is not my sole goal,” Carlos Dunlap said last Friday, “But that’s just a milestone and something that I told my dad I was going to do, so it’s important to me to get that done. I need 108 or 110 to be in that legendary-type of conversation, top 50 ever and stuff like that. Those are the real goals.”

Carlos Dunlap signed with the Chiefs in late July for a one-year, $3 million deal after being released by the Seattle Seahawks in a mid-March move. The 12-year veteran entered the season with 96 career sacks, earning 82.5 during his 11 seasons with the Bengals. He earned two Pro Bowl selections in 2015 and 2016 after racking up 21.5 sacks and 104 total tackles between the two seasons.

The Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers at 7:20 p.m. CST next Sunday at Sofi Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS.