Chris Jones is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro defensive tackle is seeking a substantial raise after an elite 2022 campaign. However, both sides don't see eye-to-eye on the proper compensation for Jones. As a result, Jones is sitting out practices, and is ready is sit out regular season games as well.

Fans were hoping that a miraculous update would come, that Jones and the Chiefs have finally agreed to a new deal. With less than a week left before the start of the season, though, both sides still haven't found the middle ground. Jones and Kansas City aren't anywhere near an agreement to a deal, per Ian Rapoport.

“#Chiefs star DT Chris Jones, who is still holding out, isn’t present and won’t be at today’s practice — considered a Wednesday practice of game week — with the two sides not close on a deal, sources say. KC opens the season Thursday against the #Lions.”

There's a good reason why Jones is looking for a massive deal. For the last four or five years, Chris Jones has arguably been the best player on the Chiefs' defense. Great defensive tackles are hard to come by nowadays, as they don't often get the recognition or the stats. Not Jones, though: his presence in the interior makes him one of the best defenders in the league. He's a great run stopper who also happens to be one of the best pass-rushers as well.

The way things are going right now, it seems more and more likely that Jones won't be suiting up for the Chiefs in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. We'll see if both sides can work something out before Thursday night.