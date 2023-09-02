The Kansas City Chiefs are having a bit of a Chris Jones problem. The star defensive tackle is in the midst of a holdout after contract negotiations between the two sides broke down. Jones is planning to not play with the team up until Week 8, apparently.

Jones is one of the best defensive tackles in the league, and he wants to be paid accordingly. Jones isn't looking to match the salary of Aaron Donald with the Rams; he just wants a higher deal than his current contract with the Chiefs. Now, the numbers of the initial offer Kansas City gave the DT has been revealed, per ProFootballTalk.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Chiefs have offered to replace the $19.5 million that Jones is due to earn in 2023 with $74 million over the next three years. Of that amount, $70 million would be guaranteed for injury, with a lower amount fully guaranteed. That’s an average of $24.67 million, and $7 million per year less than the Donald deal. Jones, we’re told, isn’t trying to get to Donald’s number. In fact, he’d split the difference.”

There's a reason why Chris Jones is looking for a new and more lucrative contract. Over the last few seasons, the Chiefs DT has been by far their best player on defense. Jones is a consistent performer, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. He racked up 15.5 sacks in the 2022 regular season and had two more in the playoffs. His ability to pressure the quarterback is vital towards their winning chances. Without him, the Chiefs might not have won their two Super Bowls.

The Chiefs need to be ready for the possibility that Jones won't be playing for them. The Lions aren't exactly worried about whether Jones will play against them or not, as they know he likely won't be 100% for Week 1. If the star DT doesn't suit up for Game 1, then the team will need to find a way to get some meaningful pressure on their opponents. It will be up to the likes of George Karlaftis, Tershawn Wharton, and Mike Danna to get through Jared Goff's solid protection.