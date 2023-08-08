The Kansas City Chiefs are working to resolve a contract negotiation with star pash rusher Chris Jones, and the DE added to the mystery with a strange tweet to the KC fans on Tuesday afternoon.

Jones has not resigned with the Chiefs since winning the Super Bowl earlier in 2023, when his previous 4-year, $80-million contract expired after the game. He tweeted out to his loyal fans, saying “KC… I love you,” with many speculating that it could be a goodbye message if negotiations aren't working out.

Jones has been integral part of the Kansas City defense over the last few seasons, and is far and away dominant at his position. GM Brett Veach knows how critical Jones has been, and updated reporters on the status of the negotiations on Monday, per the Kansas City Star.

He deserves a big contract, and I don’t think there’s any surprises in that regard,” Veach told The Star on Monday. We’ve never wavered on, ‘This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,’ because that’s how much we think of him.”

His head coach Andy Reid was asked in a press conference about Jones' return to the team, and Reid provided the only update that he had, per Around the NFL.

“I don't know when he'll be here, but I'll tell you any work he can get will help him. It's a pretty fast game.”

He is seemingly anxious to get the star back, and hoping that he is staying fit to keep up with his teammates upon his return. Losing half a step in the NFL can cost everything in terms of production, and he will need to be ready to perform.

The Chiefs are looking to defend their Super Bowl title this season, and they are currently favored to do so despite strong competition. Kansas City has +600 odds to repeat, and are closely followed by the Philadelphia Eagles (+800) and Buffalo Bills (+1000), per FanDuel Sportsbook.