The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing their quest to defend their Super Bowl championship. But as training camp begins, they are without superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones. The greatness of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes headlines Kansas City but Jones anchoring the defense is another key reason why the team remains a Super Bowl contender.

Jones and the Chiefs are working on a new contract but are reportedly not close to coming to an agreement. The 29-year-old is in the final season of his contract. After being named to his fourth straight Pro Bowl and his debut on the First-Team All-Pro, he understandably wants to remain with Kansas City and get a new deal. What was seen as a possibility is now becoming a reality as Jones begins to hold out.

Reid said that he is not stressing Jones' absence from the Chiefs' training camp, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. With plenty of time left before the season, the head coach is not worrying about it.

“If you’re not here, we just keep moving,” Reid said of the situation with Jones, adding that he is confident that the Chiefs and the superstar will come to an agreement on an extension, via The Athletic.

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt commented on the situation, too. “We love Chris and when he decides to report we'll welcome him,” he said, according to Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire. Hunt tried to deflect from the situation by saying that it's up to general manager Brett Veach to strike a deal with Jones.

Last season, Jones matched a career-high 15.5 sacks and set a new career-high in tackles with 44 while defending four passes and forcing a pair of fumbles. His ability to rush the pass from the interior of the line gives the Chiefs' defense the boost it needs to be one of the better units in the NFL.

The Chiefs are certainly wary of paying Jones big money as he approaches his 30s but with what he brings to the team, he has earned it. Kanas City is surely hoping that the matter can be resolved as soon as possible.