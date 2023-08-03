Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is entering a contract year, and as a result is holding out from training camp, but recent word from Dianna Russini of ESPN during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show indicates that the Chiefs are optimistic that a long-term deal will get done.

“They still feel really optimistic they're going to get it done,” Russini said, via The Pat McAfee Show. “The number Chris Jones wants is a big number, but the Chiefs, every conversation I've had with them over the last few months has been nothing but understanding his value, understanding his role on this team, we want to get this done, we feel good we're going to get this done, we're optimistic. That's one of those where I think it feels a little icky right now, but I think it's going to work out by the time we get to at least the third, fourth week of camp here.”

"The number that Chris Jones wants is a big number.. The Chiefs understand his value and they're optimistic that they're gonna get a deal done"@diannaESPN #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SvezsOftuj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 3, 2023

Chris Jones is arguably one of the best defensive tackles in the league, if not the best. He saw fellow defensive tackles like Dexter Lawrence, Jeffery Simmons and Quinnen Williams get long-term deals done. It is understandable for Jones to want to get a deal done.

The Chiefs did not expect Jones to hold out, according to Russini, but that does not impact the team's overall optimism regarding a deal.

It seems that the Chiefs are confident in a deal getting done, and it will be interesting to see at what point that does happen. Given Dexter Lawrence, Jeffery Simmons and Quinnen Williams got extensions, it is reasonable to believe that Jones will as well.