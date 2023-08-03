Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is currently holding out from Chiefs training camp with hope of receiving a long-term contract extension from the team, and he took to his Instagram story to seemingly showing his frustration with negotiations by posting lyrics from the song “Walls Talking” by Kevin Gates.

“Guess all good things must come to an end,” was the lyric from “Walls Talking” by Kevin Gates that Chris Jones posted on his Instagram story.

Here’s the latest from Chris Jones’ Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/DBvocifW76 — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) August 3, 2023

This is interesting timing from Jones, as Dianna Russini of ESPN was on The Pat McAfee Show today saying that the Chiefs are still optimistic about getting a deal done. The Chiefs reportedly did not expect that Jones would hold out, but still remain optimistic and see his value.

Jones being cryptic on social media signals that he is at least upset at the moment. This does not mean that a deal with the Chiefs can not still get done, but it appears things are a bit sticky at the moment.

A number of defensive tackles got extensions this year, with Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence and Quinnen Williams being the headliners who got large ones. Jones is entering a contract year and arguably the best of the group, so it is reasonable for him to want an extension. If a deal gets done, it will be interesting to see if his contract tops the ones Jeffery Simmons, Dexter Lawrence and Quinnen Williams got from their teams.

Jones remains the top storyline during Chiefs camp.