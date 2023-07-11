The Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones have been discussing a contract extension throughout the offseason so far. The latest updates now indicate that a contract extension between the two is looking like a high possibility before training camp, reports NBC Sports' Josh Alper.

“Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported on Tuesday’s Sportscenter that the Chiefs are optimistic about their chances of getting a deal done with Jones and that they’re ‘likely' to get that deal done before training camp. Doing so would lower Jones’ cap hit from over $28 million, which would give the Chiefs a little more room to use over the course of the coming season.”

This is great news for Chris Jones, the Chiefs, and all of those within Chiefs Kingdom. An especially pivotal aspect of the two coming to terms on an extension would be greater cap space that the Chiefs could then use for potential free agent signings.

The Chiefs have been linked to both DeAndre Hopkins and Yannick Ngakoue, two big names still on the free agent market. If Jones and the Chiefs want to bring another Super Bowl to Kansas City, a contract extension would be prudent in order to give either or both of these free agents an offer that could lure them to Arrowhead.

Regardless of whether or not a contract extension does get done, Jones is gearing up for another Pro Bowl caliber season. One of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, Jones will be looking to anchor a defensive unit that will look a little different this year after losing key guys like Frank Clark and Juan Thornhill. Stay tuned to see if this unit will have Chris Jones with a fresh contract extension leading the way.