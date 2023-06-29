Amid contract speculation between Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman is not taking his eyes off of the prize. On Wednesday night he sent out a tweet that is sure to catch the attention of fellow Pro Bowl defenders Micah Parsons and Nick Bosa, reports NBC Sports' Josh Alper.

I'll win DPOY this year — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) June 29, 2023

Chris Jones has never won Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) and is declaring that this is the year that he takes home the award. He finished third in voting for the award last season, an honor that was won by San Francisco 49ers star Bosa.

While Jones declares himself the future winner, Bosa and the Dallas Cowboys' Parsons will almost certainly have some thoughts. Jones was one of the best players on the defensive line last year but is no sure thing to take home the award.

The Chiefs would love for his projection to come true after the recent departure of Frank Clark. Clark was released by the Chiefs after the season but were still in play to resign him to a lesser contract; he ultimately decided to sign with their AFC West division rival Denver Broncos.

Although Chris Jones made his intentions clear for the football field this season, his current contract situation with the Chiefs cannot be ignored. He is under contract for another year but is demanding a new deal to compensate his true value, and if something does not come to terms, rumblings of his exit could start to spring up in Kansas City. For now, look forward to another DPOY caliber year for Chris Jones.