With his no-show of mandatory minicamp, Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones sent a message to the team amid his desire for a new contract extension. Ahead of the team's Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday, which Jones seemingly didn't attend, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach provided some encouraging words on the subject of Jones' contract, per Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas City.

Brett Veach on Chris Jones: "Feel good about where we're going to be with Chris." #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ZLIR2kY2CL — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 16, 2023

“We’re in constant communication,” Veach said. “I’d be shocked if Chris (Jones) isn’t here, I mean this is his type of party right here. But we have great communication and we have a lot of time before (training) camp. So, I feel good about where we’re going to be with Chris and we’ll get to celebrate tonight and have a good time and then break tomorrow and I’m sure we’ll have great dialogue from now until the start of training camp. We look forward to Chris being here, not just for next year, but for a long time.”

The Chiefs GM cracked a joke, saying he was surprised that Jones did not show up for the Super Bowl ring ceremony, which was “his kind of party.”

Veach emphasized the Chiefs' communication with Jones as “great” and “constant.” He said he “feels good” about where things are with Jones, adding that there's plenty of time between now and training camp in July to get a contract worked out.

Finally, Veach confirmed that the Chiefs want Jones here for a “long time.”

Is it a bit of GM speak? Of course.

Could Jones be miffed that it's taken this long for the Chiefs to pay up after his standout 15.5-sack season and contributions t yet another Super Bowl-winning team?

Probably.

But Veach said nothing to indicate that a Jones contract won't get done soon.