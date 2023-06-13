Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones’ contract is up after the 2023 NFL season. And while the All-Pro defensive lineman is willing to sign an extension, he is not attending Chiefs minicamp while waiting for his team’s offer.

As the mandatory Chiefs minicamp kicked off on Tuesday, one of the biggest absences in the league was Jones. NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that fact and suggested that it is about the new contract, tweeting, “Chiefs’ four-time Pro Bowl DT Chris Jones, whom Kansas City is open to signing to a contract extension this summer, is not at the team’s mandatory minicamp today.”

Jones is in the final deal of a four-year, $80 million extension he signed ahead of the 2020 season. This current Chris Jones contract will pay the DT $20 million this season. That number makes Jones the seventh-highest-paid DT in the league and the 10th-highest-paid defensive lineman.

The Chiefs star will turn 29 in July, and his next contract should reset the defensive tackle market. Currently, the Los Angeles Rams All-Pro Aaron Donald makes $31.6 million per season, and behind him is Tennessee Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons, who now makes an average of $23.5 million per season after signing an offseason extension.

The next Chris Jones contract extension should beat both those figures. According to Spotrac, the estimated market value for Jones’ next deal should be somewhere in the neighborhood of four years, $128.975 million, which works out to $32.2 million per season. This would make him the highest-paid DT in the league and the 15th highest-paid player in the NFL.