Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones is making big demands for his upcoming contract extension. Jones, who was in the Pro Bowl, has reportedly said he wants to be at least the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor. This is a tall ask coming from him given that the contracts he is asking for range in the salary levels of Aaron Donald and Jeffery Simmons.

The Tennessee Titans gave Simmons a deal valued at $23.5 million per year. This makes him the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams gave Donald a fat contract that is valued at $31.7 million per year. In order to achieve this, Chris Jones may get a three- or four-year extension from the Chiefs. The total annual value of the contract must at least be $23.6 million per year in that span of time.

Chris Jones’ contract is valued at a total of $80 million for four years. Due to his skill and Nick Bosa’s possible extension with the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs may have to pay Jones upwards of $30 million per year to get a deal done. However, his performance suggest he might just be worthy of such a deal. These demands are coming after the fact that he had 44 tackles with 30 of them being solo. Contributions of 15.5 sacks ranked him fourth in all of the NFL.

Chris Jones is a two-time Super Bowl champion and a four-time All-Pro selection, with his 2022 stint deserving of the First Team. The Kansas City Chiefs have found their staple offensive player in Patrick Mahomes — will Chris Jones be the staple guy for them on defense?