Could Chris Jones be saying goodbye to Kansas City after Super Bowl 58?

The Kansas City Chiefs began their Super Bowl LVII defense without All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones, who was holding out due to a contract dispute at the beginning of the 2023 season, watched Kansas City's opening night loss to the Detroit Lions from a suite inside of Arrowhead Stadium. If the Chiefs manage to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, they could once again start their title defense without Jones. Only this time, it would be on a permanent basis.

“I know there’s a possibility this could be my last game with the Chiefs. You just take it all in,” Jones said Wednesday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’ll let the offseason do its thing. I don’t really focus on it. I’m not too worried about it. After everything is settled and the dust clears, we’ll see where we’re at.”

Just days after that opening night defeat to Detroit, Jones and the Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal, ending Jones' 51-day holdout before Kansas City's week two game against Jacksonville. As expected, Jones returned to the Chiefs lineup and dominated, as he has for the last half-decade, solidifying himself as the best interior defensive lineman in the league not named Aaron Donald. Jones finished with 10.5 sacks, which ranked second among interior defensive lineman, and named a 1st-Team All-Pro for the second consecutive season.

Jones next contract will likely pay him more than $30 million a season, making him one of just three non-quarterbacks — joining Donald and 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa — in the NFL with an average annual salary of over $30 million. As much as Kansas City would love to sign Jones, it's hard to keep a successful team together for too long when so many players will eventually command big money deals. It's the same situation Kansas City found themselves in with Tyreek Hill two years ago.

As for Jones' mindset, he's not thinking about what the offseason holds. He's locked in on the Super Bowl and nothing else right now.

“I’m living in the moment and enjoying the moments as they come,” Jones said. “Maybe after the season ends and we get a victory, I’ll reflect then. Right now, there’s no time to reflect.”