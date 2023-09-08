Travis Kelce isn't the only Kansas City Chiefs superstar in attendance for the NFL opener who's not suiting up on Thursday night. Unlike Chris Jones, though, the future Hall-of-Famer was ruled out of his team's highly anticipated matchup with the Detroit Lions due to injury. Jones, meanwhile, is still holding out from the team in hopes of getting the contract extension he desires, watching Kansas City open its Super Bowl defense from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chris Jones is in the house amid his contract holdout 👀 pic.twitter.com/D8LKthiTRT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 8, 2023

The Chiefs, to be clear, were reportedly aware of Jones' plans to attend the game. It's not just any season-opener, either. Kansas City unfurled its Super Bowl LVII banner shortly before kickoff, a coronation of their triumph last season that wouldn't have been possible without Jones. Other than Patrick Mahomes, he was just as indispensable to the Chiefs' second Super Bowl victory in four years as Kelce.

Jones has every right to be at Arrowhead Thursday night. Unsurprisingly, not every fan agrees with that reality, though, sparking some hilarious responses to his attendance on Twitter.

Chris Jones sitting in the stands in jeans just feels so wrong. Can’t imagine how his teammates are feeling — FF BirdGang (@FFBirdGang) September 8, 2023

get him in pads this is a waste — DeFi Samurai (@DefiSamurai) September 8, 2023

Something tells me he is low-key, hoping the Lions score 50 … — Low 🛰 (@LaynLow) September 8, 2023

What a crybaby — . (@Dot4PF) September 8, 2023

Jones' agents, Jason and Michael Katz, are the men sitting on either side of him, by the way. They took just nearly as much heat on social media as Jones.

Why do Chris Jones’s agents look like Tony Soprano impersonators pic.twitter.com/czIrvPTL6x — KU burner account (@KUBurner) September 8, 2023

Why is Chris Jones hanging out with the Sopranos? — Chase Vernon (@ff_intervention) September 8, 2023

Is that Tony Soprano on the left ? Lol pic.twitter.com/cukn7EoFzM — Ball Room Service🏀 (@ballroomservice) September 8, 2023

Chris Jones and the Chiefs remain several million dollars apart in negotiations. he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year last season after posting 15.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss.