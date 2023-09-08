Travis Kelce isn't the only Kansas City Chiefs superstar in attendance for the NFL opener who's not suiting up on Thursday night. Unlike Chris Jones, though, the future Hall-of-Famer was ruled out of his team's highly anticipated matchup with the Detroit Lions due to injury. Jones, meanwhile, is still holding out from the team in hopes of getting the contract extension he desires, watching Kansas City open its Super Bowl defense from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs, to be clear, were reportedly aware of Jones' plans to attend the game. It's not just any season-opener, either. Kansas City unfurled its Super Bowl LVII banner shortly before kickoff, a coronation of their triumph last season that wouldn't have been possible without Jones. Other than Patrick Mahomes, he was just as indispensable to the Chiefs' second Super Bowl victory in four years as Kelce.

Jones has every right to be at Arrowhead Thursday night. Unsurprisingly, not every fan agrees with that reality, though, sparking some hilarious responses to his attendance on Twitter.

Jones' agents, Jason and Michael Katz, are the men sitting on either side of him, by the way. They took just nearly as much heat on social media as Jones.

Chris Jones and the Chiefs remain several million dollars apart in negotiations. he finished third in Defensive Player of the Year last season after posting 15.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss.