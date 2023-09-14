Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has plenty of bulletin material to motivate him this 2023 NFL season. Now that he's finally worked out a new deal with the Chiefs after a prolonged holdout that extended into Kansas City's first game of the season against the Detroit Lions, Jones is ready to help his team on the field, and he's got all the unsavory posts on X (formerly Twitter) to fuel him.

“I want y'all to know I keep receipts,” Chris Jones said about some of the messages he's read online (via

Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports Nashville).

Jones restricted his contract with the Chiefs and signed a one-year $19.5 million deal days after Kansas City suffered a 21-20 loss in Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium at the hands of Jared Goff and the Lions. Jones could have made a tremendous impact on defense for the Chiefs in that game but opted to watch the game from the stadium suite.

With Jones back, the Chiefs must be feeling a lot better about their chances to finally score their first win of the season this coming weekend when they visit Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones is coming off a sensational 2022 campaign with the Chiefs, during which he tied his career high with 15.5 sacks while also racking up 44 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 29 quarterback hits in 17 games played. He also earned this fourth Pro Bowl nod and first First-Team All-Pro selection that season.

The 29-year-old Jones has spent his entire NFL career so far with the Chiefs, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.