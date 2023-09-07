There is a “pretty good chance” Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones will be at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night in the team's season-opener against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's James Palmer. Jones is in the midst of a contract holdout.

“If he's there it wouldn't be a surprise to the Chiefs either and they are not opposed to allowing Jones to be there and see the Super Bowl banner drop,” Palmer said on X.

Jones is the Chiefs' best defensive player. Kansas City will be without him as it begins its quest to try and win its third Super Bowl in six years.

Jones is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal. Here is what he said Wednesday about his holdout.

“Hopefully it gets worked out,” he said. “It's always been my goal to be a Kansas City Cief for life. I've said that multiple times on social media platforms, from interviews, and they know where my position is at.”

Jones, who received first-team All-Pro honors in 2022, has been working out in Miami while his agents have negotiated with the Chiefs on a potential extension.

In 2022, Jones recorded a career-best 44 tackles and tied his career high with 15 1/2 sacks. He had 2.0 sacks in the playoffs for Kansas City.

Jones has been named to the Pro Bowl four straight years and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The Chiefs are looking to return to the Super Bowl. They have been the most dominant team in football over the last five years, reaching the AFC Championship game as home hosts in each of those seasons.