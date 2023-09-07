The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kickoff the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night Football, but everyone is concerned about the status of Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce picked up a bone bruise during Kansas City's practice on Tuesday, and his status for their Week 1 action has been up in the air ever since. So with kickoff quickly approaching everyone is wondering if Travis Kelce is playing in Week 1 vs. the Lions.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Travis Kelce injury status vs. Lions

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Kelce has been listed as questionable on the Chiefs final injury report, so it seems like his status is truly up in the air for this game. The latest reports suggest that Kelce will undergo a workout prior to the game to see how he feels before making a final decision, meaning that we may not truly know whether or not Kelce is playing up until the Chiefs have to provide their inactive players.

The reason why Kelce's injury status is drawing so much attention is because of how important he is to the Chiefs. Kelce is fresh off his eighth-straight Pro Bowl campaign, and he was his usual dominant self throughout the 2022 campaign (110 REC, 1338 YDS, 12 TD). Being without him to open the season against an up-and-coming Lions team would not be an ideal situation for Kansas City.

With a lack of other top-tier receiving options, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be holding out hope that Kelce can power through this injury to suit up on Thursday night. But as of right now, nobody knows whether Travis Kelce is playing vs. the Lions on Thursday Night Football, but given how he hasn't been ruled out yet, he has a shot to take the field, though it will be worth keeping an eye on his status.